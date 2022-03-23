The Red Bluff Police Department each year presents awards to its outstanding staff, and this year was no different.
The department's awards committee reviews activities, accomplishments and actions of each member of the department looking for those providing outstanding service. Recommendations for awards or recognition were then forwarded to Police Chief Kyle Sanders for review and approval.
“It is a tough decision to determine what should be considered for special recognition when the staff of the Red Bluff Police Department is conducting themselves honorably and professionally while serving with distinction on a daily basis,” Sanders said.
The department presented awards to the following recipients on March 10:
Reserve Detective Rich Davidson
Range Award Marksman – Reserve Detective Rich Davidson, Lieutenant Matt Hansen, Sergeant Stephen Harper; Range Award Expert Detective Sean Baxter; Sergeant Michael Brown; Range Award Master - Sergeant Ruben Murgia; Longevity - Officer Jerold Gallegos/5 years, Dispatcher Janee Hoover/15 years, Chief Kyle Sanders/25 years; Honor Guard – Sergeant Darren Holman.
Good Conduct Ribbon – Reserve Det. Rich Davidson, Dispatcher Brittany Bickley, Off. Colin Dahlberg, Dispatcher Quenton Mullins, Sgt. Ruben Murgia, Sgt, Kevin Bowen, Lt. Matt Hansen, Chief Kyle Sanders, Sgt, Kevin Busekist, Dispatcher Janee Hoover, Cap. Quintan Ortega and Record Manager/Dispatch Supervisor Cindee Spurgeon.
Certificate Of Commendation – Reserve Det. Rich Davidson, CSO Sue Leitem, Executive Assist. To the Chief – Kathy Hausman.
Volunteer of the Year – Polly Poerink; Civilian of the Year – Dispatcher Stephanie Mangum; Officer of the Year – Ruben Murgia.