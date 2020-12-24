A new Red Bluff Police Department reporting system allows for the public to file certain police reports online.
The system provides a more convenient service to community members who can now quickly submit to the police department a variety of incidents that occurred within Red Bluff city limits. It also allows for immediate and free access to the report after submission.
Online reporting replaces visiting the department in person or having an officer dispatched to you; however, said Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders, “we remain a full-service department and those options of filing a report in person are still available to you.”
The new up-and-running system can help with social distancing during the pandemic by helping individuals send their incident information online, without having to leave their homes, or without having direct in-person contact.
Following are the types of incidents which can now be submitted through the online reporting system at
http://www.rbpd.org and then clicking on the red “file online report” tab: Burglary, fraud, graffiti, harassing phone calls, hit and run, identity theft, lost property, non-injury traffic accident, theft of bicycle or from vehicle, vehicle burglary, vandalism, and supplemental information to a previously filed original report
To report crimes with a known suspect, please call the police department directly at 530-527-3131.