A Red Bluff police officer has reportedly shot an armed man who was looking into the residence of his ex-girlfriend on the 1400 block of Madison Street today, Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Red Bluff Police Department said the woman called police dispatch around 4:51 a.m. stating her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Villalobos, 28, of Red Bluff was outside her home. When police arrived they were unable to find Villalobos anywhere in the area.
The woman again called police dispatch around 7:30 a.m., this time stating Villalobos was banging on her door.
An arriving officer reportedly saw Villalobos with a shotgun near the residence and engaged the man, firing several round from his duty revolver, striking the man at least twice.
After being taken into custody and provided on scene medical attention, Villalobos was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, reports the Red Bluff Police Department.
The officer was not physically injured.
During the preliminary investigation it was learned the officer shot at Villalobos at about the same time Villalobos was shooting through the front window of his ex-girlfriend’s home, said Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders.
“It appears Villalobos may have been shooting at either his ex-girlfriend or another person within the residence. No one, other than Villalobos, was injured during this incident,” he added.
The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave as is standard protocol in officer involved shooting incidents.
The Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct the independent external investigation of the officer’s actions.
In addition, the Red Bluff Police Department is conducting its own internal affairs investigation, as is standard protocol in these types of incidents.
Additional information will be issued as it becomes available.