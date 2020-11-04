A police body camera video of the officer-involved shooting on Gilmore Road Oct. 20 was released to the public by the Red Bluff Police Department on Monday.
The video shows what reportedly occurred when a Red Bluff police officer shot Joseph Lloyd Thompson, 36, of Red Bluff. Discretion is advised for those who choose to view the video available on the Red Bluff Police Department's Facebook page through YouTube.
The start of the video is audio from 911 emergency calls to law enforcement around 3:15 p.m. from residents in the Gilmore Road neighborhood concerning a man walking around with a “semi-automatic firearm” and shows a map of the area where the shooting took place. A narrator explains what is occurring as the video plays.
Body camera footage from two different officers are depicted in the video, both showing the moment when Thompson, who was armed with a firearm, was shot. It was later discovered during the investigation that Thompson's firearm was a Sig Sauer .177 pellet rifle, which closely resembles an AR-15 style rifle.
On the day of the shooting several officers responded to the 911 calls with Red Bluff police Sgt. Kevin Bowen and Officer Jake Dever being the first on scene.
Bowen spoke with a man and juveniles at a residence on the 300 block of Gilmore Road, as more law enforcement arrived.
It appears Thompson walked out of the front door of the house, opposite from where Bowen was located, armed with what officers apparently thought was an assault rifle.
As Thompson walked down Gilmore Road, officers repeatedly told him to “put it down”, speaking of the weapon.
When Thompson reportedly pointed the weapon at Red Bluff police Corp. Stephen Harper, the officer fired several shots at Thompson who went down.
Officers said Thompson, while on the ground, continued to point the weapon at the officers, at which time Bowen fired several shots.
Officers approached Thompson and immediately removed the rifle from his possession. They then began lifesaving measures on the downed man.
Medical emergency personnel arrived, took over the lifesaving efforts and transported Thompson to a hospital for treatment of his wounds. Thompson is reported to be in stable condition as he recovers from his injuries.
The video concludes with Red Bluff police Chief Kyle Sanders stating as the investigation into the shooting continues, law enforcement is still unsure as to why Thompson pointed his weapon at the officers.
“It is important that an external agency look at our actions and that is why the investigation of this officer-involved shooting is being conducted by the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations,” Sanders said. “Additionally, a separate administrative investigation is being conducted simultaneously to review the officers actions to ensure they were within department policy.”
He goes on to say, that despite the content of the video, Sanders hopes it provides a better understanding of his officers actions during the shooting incident.