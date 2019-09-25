Engineering and traffic surveys are required by the state of California to establish intermediate speed limits on local streets to enforce those limits using radar or other speed measuring devices.
Red Bluff completed a new engineering and traffic survey in June and the new speed limit signs have been erected in the affected areas.
The Red Bluff Police Department is alerting the public that the new traffic survey resulted in the following speed limit reductions within Red Bluff:
- Adobe Road from Main Street to Interstate 5: Speed reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph.
- ν Diamond Avenue from South Main Street to Interstate 5: Speed reduced to 30 mph from 45 mph.
- Sale Lane from Antelope Boulevard to Williams Avenue: Speed reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph.
- South Main Street from Diamond Avenue to Luther Road: Speed reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph.
- South Main Street from Luther Road to Sutter Street: Speed reduced to 35 mph from 45 mph.
- South Main Street from Sutter Street to South City Limits: Speed reduced to 40 mph from 45 mph.
The purpose of this announcement is to advise the public of the speed limit change and to advise the public the Red Bluff Police Department will likely begin enforcement of speed laws in these areas.