CalFire law enforcement officer have arrested a suspect for allegedly starting fires in areas surrounding Red Bluff using an incendiary device.
CalFire law enforcement officer arrested Shane M. Heard, 37, of Red on Oct. 19, and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $6.6 million bail and suspicion of felony counts of arson to forest land, use of an incendiary device, and enhancements due to an on-going state of emergency.
Partnering CalFire in the arson investigation was the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office and
Sheriff’s Office.
CalFire law enforcement expressed appreciation to the residents of the arson affected areas for their vigilance and information, which helped in the apprehension of Heard as a suspect.
Any suspicious fire-related activity should be reported to CalFire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408, including the time, individual’s physical description, and a vehicle description, including the license plate number. Never approach a suspicious person.
For more information, visit the CalFire website at www.fire.ca.gov.