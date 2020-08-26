A Red Bluff man suffered moderate injuries in a vehicle crash in Orland on Monday, Aug. 24.
James Yates, 69, was driving east on County Road 9 and had stopped to make a northbound turn onto First Avenue around 8:20 a.m. when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Loretta Howard, 27, of Orland, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Yates was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment of lacerations.
Howard did not have any apparent injuries, but did complain of pain.
Both parties were wearing their seatbelts and CHP said it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.