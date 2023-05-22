Two men who reportedly robbed an occupied Red Bluff residence at gunpoint on May 16, allegedly stole a vehicle, rammed a sheriff’s patrol vehicle and led law enforcement on a pursuit, appeared in Tehama County Superior Court for arraignment on Friday, May 19.
Tehama County sheriff’s deputies took a report from the homeowner on the 300 block of Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff, who allegedly said two men used a vehicle to ram the property’s gate and then broke into the home, where they held the resident at gunpoint while stealing several items, including a cellphone and keys to the homeowners vehicle.
During the investigation, deputies discovered the vehicle used by the suspects, Tony A. Edison, 38, of Red Bluff and Eric J. Cotton Jr., 29, of Fresno to ram the property’s gate had been reported stolen out of Redding, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
After receiving information that the Red Bluff robbery victim’s vehicle was at the Rolling Hills Casino, a sheriff’s sergeant attempted a high risk stop on the vehicle around 10:23 p.m.
The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the patrol vehicle and drove away, said the sheriff’s office.
Following a short vehicle pursuit with the sergeant, stolen vehicle was driven off the roadway with Cotton running away and Edison staying in the vehicle, reported the sheriff’s office
The sergeant was able to catch Cotton with assistance from sheriff’s canine, Rogue.
After being placed under arrest, Edison and Cotton were booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, criminal threats, assault with a firearm on person, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct/resist executive officers, harm peace officer’s canine, possession of stolen vehicle; and Edison an additional charge of maliciously set fire to property. Bail on each has been set at $60,000.