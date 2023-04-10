A long time fan of the Red Bluff Round-Up is now in the arena as a competitor.
When James Banister was a kid, he was the one in the stands cheering on his dad who competed in the Round-Up as a steer wrestler.
Now the Cottonwood cowboy, the son of Jim Banister and Cindy Banister, is in the Tehama District Fairgrounds rodeo arena following in his dad’s footsteps.
Banister wanted to be a bull rider more than anything growing up. He competed in junior high rodeo, but as a high school freshman was small for his age.
“My dad was worried that being a bull rider would not be in my favor,” Banister said.
He sat out high school rodeo competition as a freshman, then competed the next three years in bareback riding, steer wrestling and bull riding.
Banister graduated from West Valley High School in Cottonwood in 2017, followed by a year at Cal Poly State University. But school wasn’t a good fit for him, so he quit and went to work.
It was during this time Banister became friends with five-time world champion steer wrestler Luke Branquinho, of Los Alamos who taught him the intricacies of steer wrestling, as well as friends Tucker Allen and Taite Stickler.
Banister has competed at the Round-Up the last two years, and loves it.
“It’s cool to go to these rodeos that I watched as a kid. I had this idea of wanting to rodeo, and now I’m actually doing it,” he added.
Banister remembers as a youngster begging his parents to stay at the Round-Up Rodeo.
“When his dad was done competing, the family would head home before the end of the rodeo, but my begging to stay was persuasive, and we’d stay,” he added. “Rodeo was something I was surrounded by all the time, and it was something I never got bored with.”
The Cottonwood cowboy juggles work and rodeo practice. He works for a trail riding outfit and as a handyman at an inn, whatever he can do to earn money for entry fees.
Banister practices at least four days a week, depending on the weather, and is at the gym five days a week.
“I try to stay in good shape and not get rusty,” he said.
Banister will make his qualifying steer wrestling runs on April 19 and 20, during the rodeo’s slack competition.
Slack competition is free to the public and starts at 9 a.m. on both April 19-20 and at 10 a.m. on April 21.
The 102nd annual Red Bluff Round-Up performances are April 21 at 7 p.m., April 22 at 2:30 p.m. and April 23 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $20-$40 and are available online at RedBluffRoundup.com, at the Round-Up Museum, 670 Antelope Blvd., Suite 1, Red Bluff, and at the gate.
For more information, visit the website or call the Round-Up Museum at 530-527-1000.