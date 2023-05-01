The 11 Days of Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo events started with the Cowboy Coffee at Red Bluff Dodge April 13 when the winners of the Round-Up-themed decorating contest were announced. Two young fiddle players were enjoyable to listen to as we ate a delicious breakfast prepared by Las Mariachis.
Then it was the Round-Up Chili Cook-Off and Car Show April 15. Tehama County CattleWomen were present as vendors of beef recipes and information about cuts of beef during the event. Linda Johnson, Patty Mackey and Kendra McCluskey set up the booth and Laurel Walker, Cindy McCarthy and Cathy Tobin helped during the day distributing information. The music of Francisco Bobadilla and Mainstreet Band was delightful.
An elegant affair was the Red Bluff Round-Up Appreciation Banquet when the Round-Up sponsors and volunteers were thanked for all they do, including the Round-Up Board of Directors, which consists of President John Trede, First Vice President Mike Growney, Second Vice President Rod Moore, Secretary/Treasurer/Race track Cody McKenzie, past presidents David Ramelli and Mike Dudley, and directors Ben Sale, Ken Stannard, Paul Wood, Lloyd Faria, Jon Moore, Sean Rix, Tim Kuhn, Gary Ramos, and Kelley Dolling.
Inside the Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo’s colorful program was a welcome from President John Trede, and the following, “For those who do not know, we created a general manager position in 2015. We filled that post with James Miller. This move proved to be a great plan, and we have been quite successful during this run. As we transitioned into 2023, Miller moved on and took a position with Teton Ridge. Our board was lucky to have his services these past seven years.
Despite this loss, we were fortunate to find a talented replacement. One of our directors, JB Stacy, has entered the general manager role. JB has been a director since 2015 and volunteered for over 20 years before joining the board. The transition has gone smoothly, and working with JB has been an absolute pleasure. We plan on keeping him around for a good long time.”
Liz Ramos was presented a bouquet of flowers by Trede, since she had created the clever and beautiful table decorations we enjoyed during the banquet. Round-Up colors are yellow and black, therefore the tablecloths were yellow, with several yellow “Thank You Sponsors and Volunteers” cards in black resting in black covered cans and a large paper camellia on each sides.
The walls had rodeo themed art work or murals. Also on the tables were the rodeo programs and a card reading “Sponsors and Volunteers Thanks for helping Red Bluff Round-Up GROW!”
Mike Collins’ cooking crew used 318 pounds of top sirloin to go with the salad, potatoes and green beans.
Clay and Lilly Parker were recognized with the Top Hand award, since many years ago they originated the free-rides-at-rodeo-time for visitors. It was mentioned that through that program at least six thousand rides have been provided.
Since 2018 the Red Bluff Round-Up has sponsored a child fighting childhood cancer with a trip to the National Finals Rodeo as a Golden Circle Champions guest, and this year it was 12-year-old Lucas Bartsch of Cottonwood who received the honor. Bartsch has been fighting different forms of cancer since he was a baby.
Bartsch was introduced to the audience and presented with an engraved silver buckle. He and his family were VIP guests of the Round-Up.
The Tough Enough To Wear Pink luncheon was a sold out event. I do hope that next year it will again be held in the fairgrounds auditorium. There were many nice items donated for the silent auction, but it was so crowded with people it was hard to look and write down a bid.
Pink was the color and many wore pink blouses, shirts or dresses, while the table clothes were pink with scattered confetti, with pink balloons adding to the atmosphere.
Mike Mangas of Channel 7, KRCR –TV was filming the live auction and the crowd. Delcie Strahan, a Rotarian and Tehama County CattleWoman member, was interviewed by Mangus. A black labrador puppy was sold for $600 then donated back to sell for another $600. The donor of the puppy was a faithful Rotarian - your guess is as good as mine, who it was.
The Challenge of Champions, the story of Lane Frost and Red Rock, was excellent, and not like 8 Seconds which I had seen.
Thursday night was the Round-Up Mixer at Reynolds Ranch & Farm Supply in the room where the hay and feed are stored. Tehama County Cattlemen and Chamber of Commerce members were the bar tenders, while the cattlewomen prepared the tri-tip wraps. Dancing was enjoyed by many.
Following that fun was the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, then the “Broncs, Bulls and Buckles” Parade with bareback bronc rider and former Tehama County resident RC Landingham as Grand Marshall.
Followed by the 102nd Round-Up on April 21-23, with final results as follows:
All-Around champion: Jordan Ketscher, tie-down roping and team roping
Bareback Riding Champion Donny Proffit, Diamondville, Wyo.
Steer Wrestling Champion Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D.
Saddle bronc riding Champion Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah
Tie Down Roping Champion Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas
Breakaway Roping Champion Macy Young, Wittman, Ariz.
Team Roping Champions header Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. and heeler Buddy Hawkins II, Stephenville, Texas
Barrel racing Champion: Payton Schoeppach, Lincoln, Calif.
Bull Riding Champion Tristen Hutchings, Montevideo, Idaho
For complete and final results on the Round-Up go online to redbluffroundup.com.