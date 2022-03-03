It’s nearly time to crack open the gates at what some believe is the best rodeo in the state of California.
The 101st Red Bluff Round-Up kicks off at the Tehama District Fairgrounds April 15-17 with plenty of bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and just general good times as professional rodeo cowboys come to compete.
The Round-Up is pro rodeo action with lots of fun and excitement for fans, with roping and bull riding too.
While the cowboys and cowgirls are doing their thing in the rodeo arena; the wild horse races, the cowgirls’ horse race and the mule races take over the race track.
And there’s more than just rodeo action. The Eleven Days of Red Bluff Round-Up events kick off April 7 and run through the 17th with a variety of activities: the Red Bluff Pickleball Tournament on April 9; a Western Trivia Brunch on April 10; the Think Pink Luncheon on April 12; the Red Bluff Community Blood Drive on April 13; the Cowboy Mixer on April 14 at Reynolds Ranch and Farm Supply; the Red Bluff Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast on April 16 at the Elks Lodge; the Round-Up parade on April 16, and a host of other events.
Make the weekend even more western with a Chancey Williams concert on Sat., April 16. With an authentic cowboy look and sound, Williams says he believes the world truly does need more cowboys.
Opening for Williams is Clayton Lee.
On Sunday, April 17, the Round-Up goes pink for breast cancer awareness and research. It’s the annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance, with an auction to raise funds to benefit the St. Elizabeth Hospital Imaging Center.
And the Wild Ride can’t be missed. During the April 17 rodeo performance, cowboys dress in crazy costumes and ride broncs, all for a chance for cash and a saddle, plus bragging rights.
Tickets are on sale online at RedBluffRoundup.com and at the gate. They range in price from $20-$40. For more information visit the Red Bluff Round-Up website.