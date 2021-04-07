The Red Bluff Round-Up is the largest three-day rodeo in the country with over 600 contestants competing for more than $250,000 in prize money. The excitement and competition of this year's 100th annual Round-Up is just a week away, April 16, 17 and 18, at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, 670 Antelope Boulevard.
However, the action doesn't just take place on those three days. Starting Wednesday, April 14 the rodeo arena will be filled with contestants participating in slack events.
What is slack you might ask? Slack events of team roping, tie down roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing, showcase the overflow of rodeo contestants, and are preliminary contests in those competitions.
Because the three-day rodeo is limited to a specific number of contestants per event during the April 16 and 17 competitions, and the short-go finals on Sunday, the slack contests provides additional full go-arounds for the professional cowboys and cowgirls in the timed events. The top notch performers then go on to compete in the Round-Up Rodeo.
Slack rodeo for the “overflow” contestants is everything that wouldn’t quite fit in the highlighted nightly rodeo performances, basically because long, repetitive events are not crowd pleasers. The “action” events like saddle bronc riding and bull riding are not part of slack.
To the benefit of rodeo fans in the community who just can't “get enough” of the traditional western competition, the Round-Up's slack events are free of charge to those who want to attend.
Slack on April 14 will feature team roping, tie down roping and steer wrestling. April 15 will be the same and include women's break away roping, while April 16 slack with feature barrel racing. For times of each day's competition go online to the Round-Up website.
The 100th annual Round-Up Rodeo on April 16 is Family Night with gates opening at 5 p.m. and rodeo action starting at 7 p.m. The April 17 Afternoon Performance gates open at 12:30 p.m. and rodeo action at 2:30 p.m. On April 17 the Round-Up gates open at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday's Tough Enough To Wear Pink rodeo action starts at 1:30 p.m.
During each of the Round-Up's three-days of rodeo, professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in bull riding, saddle and bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, tie down roping, team roping, and steer wrestling.
This year's special events include the wild pony race, mutton bustin', and horse races.
To purchase tickets for the rodeo, go online to www.redbluffroundup.com