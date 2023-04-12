Cowboy poetry, a familiar Western tradition is returning to the Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo week this year. Also featuring the western lifestyle, and in celebration of the Round-Up, will be a Western Art Show.
The Tehama County Arts Council is sponsoring a Cowboy Poetry and Western Song Night at 6 p.m., April 18 in the Tehama District Fairgrounds Auditorium.
Cowboy and cowgirl poets of all ages are invited to come share their favorite songs and poems about the western way of life in the form of traditional, modern or original poems and songs. Admission is free.
This will be the 30th Cowboy Poetry event in Tehama County, formerly hosted by Sally Harris Conry at the Tehama County Library.
Featured musician and emcee for the evening will be Curtiss Johnson, who is an authentic long-time rancher in Tehama County. Well known locally for his musical talents on the electric and acoustic guitar and as a singer, Johnson also writes his own music and lyrics.
It wouldn’t be Round-Up Rodeo Cowboy Poetry night without local celebrity poet Bill Hooten, who has participated in most of the poetry events for the past 30 years. Hooten is a retired veterinarian and also considers himself a part-time cowboy.
Cowboy poetry originating with actual cowboys sitting around the campfire telling stories about their real western life experiences, characters, horses, cattle, and often in the form of poetry and in songs.
The event is made possible with the support of the Red Bluff Round-up Rodeo Committee and the Tehama County Cattlewomen’s Association.
The Art Council is hosting a Western Art Show on April 13-22, with an artist reception 5:30-8 p.m., Friday, in the Tehama Arts Gallery, 724 Main St., Red Bluff. Traditional and contemporary styles of art will be featured to
include the latest Tehama Creatives Wild Art Horse. For Gallery hours, go to www.tehamaarts.org.
To sign up for the cowboy poetry event call (530) 278-5691, ext. 1, or go online for the registration form at www.tehamaarts.org.