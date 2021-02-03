An investigation into double shootings at the Antelope Homewood Mobile Home Park on Belle Mill Road in Red Bluff on Jan. 23 and 26 is being conducted by the Tehama Major Crimes Unit as attempted murder.
The first shooting occurred when a man parked in front of the mobile home park was approached around 11:30 p.m. by an unknown man armed with a firearm, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department. The man in the vehicle said the unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at him, one round striking him in the left leg.
The injured man drove himself to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his left leg and later discharged, the sheriff's office said.
Another shooting took place at the mobile home park around 7:30 p.m., Jan. 26, when a 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his head, reported the sheriff's office. The victim was transported to an area hospital and listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.
Witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed shortly after the second shooting.
“We do know the incidents are related,” said Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston. “However, the victims are not being cooperative.”
The name of the victims are being withheld at this time.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding these incidents call the Tehama Major Crimes Unit at (530) 527-4012 or Detective Dustin Maria at (530) 736-8082.