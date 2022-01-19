The 28-year-old man shot by a Red Bluff police officer on Wednesday, Jan. 12 has been released from the hospital and is now behind bars.
Carlos Villalobos of Red Bluff was reportedly shot by the officer as the suspect was allegedly shooting into the residence of his ex-girlfriend on the 1400 block of Madison Street around 7:30 a.m.
Red Bluff Police Department said the woman called police dispatch around 4:51 a.m. stating her ex-boyfriend, Villalobos, was outside her home. When police arrived they were unable to find Villalobos anywhere in the area.
The woman again called police dispatch around 7:30 a.m., this time stating Villalobos was banging on her door.
An arriving officer reportedly saw Villalobos with a shotgun near the residence and engaged the man, firing several rounds from his duty revolver, striking the suspect at least twice.
After being taken into custody and provided on scene medical attention, Villalobos was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was being treated for non-life threatening injuries, reports the Red Bluff Police Department.
The officer was not physically injured.
During the preliminary investigation it was learned the officer shot at Villalobos at about the same time Villalobos was shooting through the front window of his ex-girlfriend’s home, said Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders.
“It appears Villalobos may have been shooting at either his ex-girlfriend or another person within the residence. No one, other than Villalobos, was injured during this incident,” he added.
Villalobos has been booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder, stalking, shoot at inhabited dwelling, burglary and assault with firearm on peace officer/firefighter.
The involved officer was placed on paid administrative leave as is standard protocol in officer involved shooting incidents.
The Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation is conducting the independent external investigation of the officer’s actions.
In addition, the Red Bluff Police Department is conducting its own internal affairs investigation, as is standard protocol in these types of incidents.