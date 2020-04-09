Red Bluff teen accused of child sex abuse

A 19-year-old Red Bluff teen, Dustin Cowdrey, has been accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Red Bluff Police detectives said they received a report that an 11-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a person known to her.
Detectives interviewed the girl and reportedly viewed corroborating evidence, such as text messages and digital images exchanged between her and the suspect, that were inline with her statement.
Cowdrey was contacted and interviewed by detectives on April 1, who then arrested him on suspicion of child molestation, contacting a minor for the purpose of sex, sending harmful matter with the intent to seduce a minor and possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail.