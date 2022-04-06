A 16-year-old Red Bluff girl was killed when ran over by a vehicle March 30 on the 1000 block of Kimball Road in Red Bluff.
The Tehama County Coroners Office identified the girl as Cheyenne Exum.
Exum was possibly laying the roadway the night she was reportedly struck by a vehicle driven by Isabella Helmericks, 18, of Red Bluff.
Red Bluff Police Department said it received numerous 911 calls regarding the incident and when they arrived officers and other first responders found Exum in the roadway suffering major injuries.
California Highway Patrol and Red Bluff Police officers who were first to arrive began life saving efforts previous to the teen being transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
It has been determined through the Red Bluff Police Department's investigation, Helmericks was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.
Police have not revealed the reason Exum was lying the roadway when she was struck and killed.
The case is still under investigation and anyone with information or witnessed the collision are asked to contact the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131.