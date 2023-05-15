Chuslum Jeremia Buckskin was 18-years-old when he was arrested Aug. 15 on suspicion of attempted homicide.
On May 5 in Tehama County Superior Court the Red Bluff teen pled guilty to that charge, admitting to using a knife to stab 50-year-old Rosie Lander more than 40 times, reported the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
Buckskin was one of two teenage boys arrested for allegedly attempting to kill Lander, who was homeless living in a tent near the intersection of Crosby Lane Spyglass Drive in Red Bluff at the time of the alleged attack.
Lander was reportedly in her tent around 5:45 p.m., Aug. 9 when she heard footsteps nearby.
She reportedly told whoever was outside the tent to leave, however, Buckskin and a 14-year-old accomplice allegedly entered the tent and attacked Lander with a large knife.
Officers reported Buckskin allegedly said during the attack that he hated homeless people.
Lander was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital with more than 40 stab wounds and lacerations, some from her trying to protect herself from the attackers, Red Bluff police said.
Police served a search warrant at Buckskin’s residence on Trevino Court on Aug. 15, where they reportedly located and seized evidence from the attempted murder.
Buckskin was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of attempted murder. The juvenile suspect was booked into Tehama County Juvenile Hall, also charged with attempted murder. Because he is a minor, police have not disclosed the identity of the 14-year-old suspect.
Lander was treated at the hospital for her life-threatening injuries and released.
Buckskin is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m., May 31 in Tehama County Superior Court.