In May 2020, the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce will host the California Chamber Ambassador Rally where hundreds of chamber ambassadors from all over California will convene for two days.
This is an annual event focused on growing chambers of commerce and communities through economic development, education, tourism, business best practices and networking.
The motto for the gathering is, “Chambers exist to be the catalyst for business growth, the convener of leaders and influencers who make things happen, and the champion for stronger communities.”
The Red Bluff-Tehama County chamber ambassadors attended the Annual Rally in Pleasant Hill this past March where they competed against Vacaville and Danville, ultimately capturing the most votes and named the top team selected to host the coveted 2020 statewide event.
The ambassadors and the Chamber Rally Committee are working hard to make this a memorable event for visitors and guests, many of which will be visiting Tehama County for the first time.
The committee expressed their appreciation to Sierra Pacific Industries and Sierra Pacific Windows who stepped up as the title sponsor for the 2020 event. This sponsorship commitment has scored them the opportunity to highlight local industry and promote the growing economy here in Red Bluff and Tehama County.
“We appreciate their continued dedication to supporting our community and investing in our region. There are additional partner and sponsorship opportunities available, should anyone be interested in joining SPI and Sierra Pacific Windows,” said Amanda Jenkins, chamber ambassador co-chair.
Plans for the 2020 California Chamber Ambassador Rally are in full swing. The rally will kick-off on the evening of Thursday, May 14 at the State Theater in Red Bluff with a special keynote speaker.
The evening will continue with a Culinary Crawl in Downtown Red Bluff featuring many local eateries and shops.
The official venue for the main event on Friday, May 15 will be Bianchi Orchards, where ambassadors will hear from key organizations such as Upstate California, Red Bluff Round-Up, Sierra Pacific Industries and a special presentation by a rodeo celebrity panel.
“We’re excited to host guests from across the state as this is our opportunity to show them all that beautiful Northern California has to offer,” Jenkins said.