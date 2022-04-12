A Red Bluff Police Officer was on an unrelated traffic stop, when he reported hearing approximately 10 shots being fired in the area of South Main Street and Luther Road around 11:42 p.m., on April 7.
Red Bluff police officers, with the assistance of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, responded to the area and found the location and evidence of a gun having been fired at Kimball Road and Metzger Road.
During the investigation, Red Bluff Police Dispatch Center received a call from a woman around 12:30 a.m. reporting her boyfriend, Alberto Rodriguez Romero, was at a residence in the 1700 block of Southridge Drive and his vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Officers reported locating Romero and the vehicle, which had been struck multiple times.
Police conducted an interview with Romero, who confirmed being at Kimball Road and Metzger Road at the time of the shooting. He was uninjured in the shooting.
Anyone with information concerning this on-going investigation is asked to call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131