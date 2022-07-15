A Red Bluff woman was found in front of a residence on Kimball Road suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday, July 14, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
Her live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Paul Rossetti was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stand-off with police.
Around 1:52 p.m., Red Bluff police dispatch received a call from a 500 block Kimball Road residence reporting a woman had been shot.
Police said they located a woman laying on the ground at the home with a gunshot wound to her chest.
She was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries, and according to the police department’s last report is listed in stable condition.
Rossetti had barricaded himself inside the residence’s garage and refused to comply with officers’ commands, reported the police department.
Four hours later Rossetti surrendered without incident and was taken into police custody with assistance of the Tehama Interagency SWAT team.
He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $500,000 bail and suspicion of attempted murder, felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and child endangerment.
During a warrant search of the Kimball Road property Red Bluff police detectives allegedly located several firearms and ammunition in the garage.
Two children present during the shooting were unharmed, police said.
The shooting is under investigation by police detectives and the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.