A Red Bluff woman is behind bars on $1,330,000 bail, suspected of child pornograpy and sexually assaulting a child.
Rachel Campbell, 27, was arrested by Red Bluff police around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, on Scottsdale in Red Bluff.
Police contacted Campbell during a disturbance at her home, at which time officers learned she had been allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
During the investigation officers found numerous items of evidence pertaining to the on-going sexual abuse of the girl, reported the Red Bluff Police Department in a press release.
Campbell was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography, child endangerment, sexual battery, sexual penetration, sexual penetration of victim under 10-years and continued sexual assault of a child.
The case us still under investigation and updates will be posted as they become available.