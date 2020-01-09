A single vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve on Highway 36E took the life of a Red Bluff woman, reported the California Highway Patrol.
The woman, identified by the Tehama County Coroner’s Office as 34-year-old Rachel Monda, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix north on the highway near Seven Mile Creek around 3:25 p.m., when for unknown reasons she allowed the car to leave the road onto the gravel shoulder, CHP said.
When Monda attempted to get back onto the roadway she reportedly lost control of the vehicle which swerved across the roadway and down an embankment, colliding with several large rocks before overturning and being ejected from the car. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, CHP said.
The Pontiac eventually came to rest on its roof.
Witnesses to the crash were able to immediately attempt lifesaving efforts on Monda who had landed face down in a small creek to the northwest of the car, however she succumbed to her injuries at the scene, CHP reported.
The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.