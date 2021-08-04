A Red Bluff resident, Rachel Michaela Campbell, has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison by the Tehama County Superior Court convicted on felony charges of oral copulation or sexual penetration with child 10 year or younger.
Arrested by Red Bluff police on Nov. 25, 2020, Campbell, 28, was held in the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of child pornography and continuous sexual assault on a child 10 years or younger.
Police contacted Campbell during a disturbance at her home, at which time officers learned she had been allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
During the investigation officers found numerous items of evidence pertaining to the on-going sexual abuse of the child, reported the Red Bluff Police Department.
“Within the evidence of child pornography we saw depictions of the 5-year-old victim, as well as other unidentified children,” said Red Bluff Police Lt. Matt Hansen at the time of the arrest.
For protection and privacy of the alleged victim, Hansen could not reveal whether or not Campbell is related to the girl.