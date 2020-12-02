A Red Bluff woman is behind bars on $1 million bail, suspected of child pornography and sexually assaulting a child.
Rachel Michaela Campbell-Holt, 27, was arrested by Red Bluff police around 7 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, on Scottsdale in Red Bluff.
Police contacted Campbell during a disturbance at her home, at which time officers learned she had been allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
During the investigation officers found numerous items of evidence pertaining to the on-going sexual abuse of the child, reported the Red Bluff Police Department in a press release.
“Within the evidence of child pornography we saw depictions of the 5-year-old victim, as well as other unidentified children,” said Red Bluff Police Lt. Matt Hansen.
For protection and privacy of the alleged victim, Hansen could not reveal whether or not Campbell-Holt is related to the girl.
Campbell-Holt was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of assault to commit rape/sodomy/oral copulation, possession of obscene matter depicting minor in sexual act, willful injury to child, sexual acts with child 10-years or younger, sexual penetration with foreign object/victim incapacitated and continuous sexual assault of a child.
She was scheduled to appear in Tehama County Superior Court for arraignment on charges the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1. The case us still under investigation.