A multi-agency task force cleaned up more than 30,000 pounds of trash from homeless encampments in Red Bluff.
The effort started with the Red Bluff Police Department notifying multiple encampments of the planned clean up the week of Jan. 10.
That Friday, Jan. 14 the task force, consisting of Tehama County probation and code enforcement, Red Bluff Public Works, and many volunteers converged on the Reeds Creek area near the Red Bluff City Park and cleared out all of the debris.
Multiple trailer loads of trash were moved out of the creek bed, reported Clint Weston, Tehama County Code Enforcement officer.
He said other areas in the county have been scheduled for clean up in the near future.