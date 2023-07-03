A 22-year-old Redding man is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old minor, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
Benjamin Russell Mandere was arrested on Antelope Boulevard at the sheriff’s office Red Bluff on June 27 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $60,000 bail and suspicion of arrangement of meeting with minor for purpose of lewd and lascivious acts, contact minor with intent to commit sexual offense and sex with minor under 16.
According the sheriff’s office, in early June the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit was notified about an alleged sexual assault of the victim.
An investigation was initiated into the allegations leading to Mandere being reportedly identified as a suspect.
Following an interview with a crimes unit investigator, Mandere was arrested on the previously named charges, said the sheriff’s office, adding, additional charges are expected to be filed with the Tehama County Superior Court at a later time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit at 530-529-7920.