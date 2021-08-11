The countdown for North State Giving Tuesday is on and orientation workshops for the Community Foundation of the North State-hosted event will this year be rebooted to include an easily digestible and downloadable PDF handbook with all the pertinent information non-profits need to participate.
This year's Giving Tuesday will be Nov. 30 from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., when more than 180 local non-profits will be accepting donations online at www.northstategives.org to further their work in the region.Visit https://www.northstategives.org/content/about to learn more about how to receive this guide.
Event registration opens Aug.16.
North State Giving Tuesday by the Community Foundation of the North State is presented by Merchants Bank of Commerce.
The 14-hour North State Giving Tuesday online event kicks off the ‘charitable season’ and is fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Generous local sponsors have made it possible for more than $70,000 in prizes to be announced throughout the day.
In the seventh year of the event, the Community Foundation helps non-profits to market themselves via the website platform www.northstategives.org. Donors can pledge donations of time or money to address local challenges and support the causes they care most about. More information available at www.northstategives.org.
North State Community Foundation is a non-profit, public charity serving the people of Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties, with a mission to impact the region through the power of giving.
Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $34 million in grants, made possible by the generosity of their fund holders and professional fund management practices. For more information, call the Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.cfnorthstate.org.