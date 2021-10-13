Tehama County's agriculture production for 2020 was valued at $263,897,000 according to Doni Rulofson, Tehama County agricultural commissioner.
The 2020 Agriculture Report was presented to and approved by the county's Board of Supervisors on Oct. 5. The county's reported total value was 12 percent less than the previous year.
Once more the county's top ag product was walnuts coming in with an overall value of $72,393,600, followed by almonds at $51,699,100, then beef cattle at $25,416,000 topping off the three leaders.
Olives, which in many years past listed in the top three, wasn't even among the top five products, according to the report. Table olives, Corning's mascot, in 2020 total value was $11,456,300 at 4,377 bearing acres – down from 2019's total of just more than $29 million. The notable decrease was due to a nearly 20,000 drop in tonnage from 2019 numbers.
Olives grown for olive oil showed the same fate, $6,433,700 total value in 2020 compared to $15.6 million in 2019, due to a decrease in tonnage. The report shows the acreage for table olives and oil olives in the county is nearly equal with oil olives just 200 acres less. In 2010 there wasn't enough oil olive acreage in the county for reportable numbers, compared to the total acreage for table olives at 6,759 acres bearing 34,133 tons of fruit.
Several growers in the county have pulled olive acreage to be replaced with walnut and almond orchards, with both nuts seeing an ongoing increase in planted acreage over the past few years.
The overall total for fruit and nut crops was $168,376,500, down $39,428,200 from 2019.
Field crops, including wheat, corn, hay and others, totaled $5,921,500, this category down about $1.5 million from the previous report.
Vegetable crops reached higher values in 2020 from 2019, totaling $331,300, up $40,000, with nursery products also showing an increase from $10,264,00 in 2019 to $16,953, 600 in 2020, according to the report.
Livestock and poultry had a total value of $30,047,500 in 2020, just about the same as the previous year's report, while livestock and poultry products saw a $2 million drop to $10,353,700 in 2020.
Pasture and range total value came in at $13,776,600, and apiary products and services reached $17,900,900, with timber products rounding out the report with total value of $9,241,401.
The report also included such items as quarantine inspections, pest prevention measures, noxious weed eradication and numbers, product exports, and weights and measures.
In addition, the report shared the surge in organic farming and direct marketing interests.
There are 30 organic growers registered in the county last year, totaling 69,560 acres, including rangeland. Operations ranged from small gardens catering to local certified farmer's markets to livestock, dairy, orchard, and field crop producers providing product on a larger scale, stated the report.