Research updates presented at Tehama County Walnut Day

More than 120 walnut growers and others in the walnut industry attended the 26th annual Tehama County Walnut Day on Feb. 7 at the Red Bluff Elks Lodge, to hear informational presentations by experts in the field.
Luke Milliron, Butte County UC Orchard Systems advisor, who led the UC Cooperative Extension Program efforts organizing the event, said with walnuts being the number one agriculture product in the county, it is important to provide growers with the latest in the industry’s research.
Presentations began with Tom Moss and Heather Kelly of the Tehama County Department of Agriculture, sharing an update on state and federal laws and regulations for walnut growers.
Next to the podium was Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency Recycling Coordinator II Paul Freund who presented information on the proper recycling of pesticide containers.
The California Walnut Board explained the latest efforts to promote the health benefits of walnuts as snacks and in cooking.
Giving a presentation about an irrigated lands regulatory program and the Shasta Tehama Watershed Education Coalition was Emmy Westlake and Rob Rianda of the Resource Conservation District of Tehama County.
Dr. Greg Browne, U.S. Department of Agriculture Plant Pathologist, U.C. Davis, gave his presentation on Phytophthora Root and Crown Rot, and Paradox Canker Disease.
Botryosphaeria, mold and phomopsis in walnut was the presentation subject of Dr. Themis Michailides, U.C. Davis Plant Pathology specialist, Kearney Agricultural Research and Education Center.
A navel orangeworm management survey was conducted by Dr. Pheobe Gordon, UCCE farm advisor Madera and Merced counties. Navel orangeworm is a pest that is spreading throughout walnut orchards in the state, damaging nuts and costing growers in crop health and pesticide coverage.
Emily Symmes, UCCE IPM advisor, Sacramento Valley, presented the latest research in insect and mites, followed by a lunch provided by Crain of California Walnut Shelling, Crain Orchards, Andersen and Sons, California Walnut Company and Capex/AP Esteve Sales.
For more information on the presentations and presenters call the University of California Cooperative Extension at 527-3101.