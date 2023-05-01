Residential burn permits are now required in the unincorporated areas of Tehama County until the burn suspension goes into effect and are free of charge, reported the Tehama-Glenn Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Calfire) and the Tehama County Fire Department (TCFD).
In addition, burn permits are required within the State Responsibility Areas (SRA) of Tehama and Glenn counties.
Residential burn permits are also required with the City of Corning and other portions of Glenn County.
All residential burning has been banned within the city limits of Red Bluff.
Residents who plan on conducting dooryard burning should plan accordingly and have dooryard burning completed before the burn suspension goes in to effect.
CalFire burn permits can be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. Applicants can access the website to obtain a burn permit, which involves watching a short educational video and submitting an application. The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape.
For Corning residents, burn permits can be obtained at the Corning Fire Hall, 814 Fifth St.
Permits must be in possession either by printed copy or digitally. Residential burn permits are valid on a yearly cycle, May 1 to April 30.
Calfire will send former applicants an email reminding them to request a new burn permit when it is time to re-apply. Residents who do not receive the email can re-apply on or after May 1.
For burn day information call Tehama County Air Pollution Control District at (530) 527-3717 prior to burning in Tehama County. For residents in Glenn County call Glenn County Air Pollution District at (530) 934-6500 or (800) 446-2876 prior to burning.
Tehama County burn hours for residential burning are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and must be completely out by 5 p.m. Burn hours for agricultural burning are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Glenn County, the burn hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residential burning. For agricultural burning of pruning’s and vegetative waste, the burn hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For field crops the burn hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Sept. 15 through Nov. 30, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the remainder of the year. Burn permits are for vegetation burning only.
Burn barrels are illegal in most areas of Tehama County. Check with Tehama County Air Pollution Control District for areas that burn barrels may be allowed. Burn barrels are illegal in Glenn County.
As a reminder, always have a minimum 10-foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, have a shovel and a water source available, and an adult present during burning. Failure to follow these simple precautions may result in a citation and fines.
For further information regarding residential burning or other fire safety tips visit your local Calfire,
Tehama County Fire Station or go to www.readyforwildfire.org.