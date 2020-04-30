Burn permits will be required starting Friday, May 1 in the unincorporated areas of Tehama County and will be required until the burn suspension goes into effect, said the Tehama Glenn Unit of CalFire and the Tehama County Fire Department. In addition, burn permits are required within the State Responsibility Areas of Glenn County.
The City of Corning requires residential burn permits year-round and will notify the community when this year’s burn suspension goes into effect. City burn permits are available at the Corning Fire Department, 814 Fifth St.
County and city burn permits are issued free of charge.
All residential burning has been banned within the city limits of Red Bluff.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Tehama-Glenn Unit and the Tehama County Fire Department is changing the way burn permits will be issued at CalFireand Tehama County Fire Stations. Burn permits may be obtained:
Online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. Applicants can access the website to obtain a burn permit which involves watching a short educational video and submitting an application. The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape. Permits must be printed, signed, and on hand while burning. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after Jan. 1 of each year.
Residents without internet access can call the Tehama Glenn Unit Headquarters at (530) 528-5199 or the nearest CalFire or Tehama County Fire Department fire station. Personnel will take down your information and mail you the permit. Permit must be signed to be valid.
For burn day information, call Tehama County Air Pollution Control District at (530) 527-3717 prior to burning in Tehama County.
Tehama County burn hours for residential burning are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and must be completely out by 5 p.m. Burn hours for agricultural orchard waste is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Burn hours for field crops is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For the use of burn barrels in Tehama County check with Tehama County Air Pollution Control District for areas that burn barrels are allowed.
Always have a minimum 10 foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, have a shovel and a water source available, and an adult present during burning, said CalFire, as failure to follow these precautions may result in a citation and fines.
For further information go to www.readyforwildfire.org.