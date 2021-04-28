The Tehama Glenn Unit of CalFire and the Tehama County Fire Department are reminding residents that burn permits will be required starting Saturday, May 1, in the unincorporated areas of Tehama County, except in the Capay Fire District, and will be required until the burn suspension goes into effect.
In addition, burn permits are required within the state responsibility areas of Tehama and Glenn counties.
According to a press release, this year’s burn suspension may go into effect sooner than usual due to dry fuel conditions throughout Tehama and Glenn counties.
“For this reason, CalFire/TCFD encourages residents to burn as soon as possible,” it was stated in the press release. “Residents should check with their local fire officials for burning restrictions within the Corning city limits, Capay Fire District or if they live in portions of Glenn County that are not in the SRA.”
All residential burning has been banned within the city limits of Red Bluff, according to the press release. Residents who plan on conducting dooryard burning should plan accordingly and have it completed before the burn suspension goes into effect.
Burn permits can be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/.
Applicants can access the website to obtain a permit – which involves watching a short educational video and submitting an application.
Permits must be in possession either by printed copy or digitally and are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after Jan. 1 for each year – permits are issued free of charge.
For burn day information, call Tehama County Air Pollution Control District at 527-3717 or Glenn County Air Pollution Control District at 934-6500 prior to burning.
Tehama County burn hours for residential burning are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and must be completely out by 5 p.m. Burn hours for agricultural orchard waste are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Burn hours for field crops are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
In Glenn County, burn hours are from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. for residential burning. For agricultural burning of prunings and vegetative waste, burn hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For field crops, burn hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. from Sept. 15 through Nov. 30 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the remainder of the year. Burn permits are for vegetative burning only.
Burn barrels are illegal in most areas of Tehama and Glenn counties, according to the press release. Check with the air pollution control districts for areas that burn barrels may be allowed.
“As a reminder, always have a minimum of 10-foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, have a shovel and a water source available and an adult present during burning,” it was stated in the press release. “Failure to follow these simple precautions may result in citation and fines.”
For more information, visit www.readyforwildfire.org.