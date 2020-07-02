In an effort to keep businesses updated on new guidance coming out from state officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tehama County Public Health Agency is sharing information with the local business community concerning opportunities to obtain necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as the county continues to move through the reopening process. To reduce community spread of COVID-19 Gov. Gavin Newsom issued statewide guidance on June 18, for people in California to wear face coverings in addition to continuing to maintain social distancing and washing their hands.
“The state recognizes the difficulty businesses have been having obtaining the proper PPE for staff and clients,” states County Public Health.
To assist in Tehama County’s reopening the State has partnered with the California Manufacturing and Technology Association to highlight state manufacturers making PPE and connecting them to businesses to purchase PPE. The website for businesses to purchase PPE from local manufacturers is www.safelymakingca.org.
In addition to providing a platform for businesses to purchase PPE, the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development is working with the California Office of Emergency Services and the Northern Rural Training and Employment Consortium (NoRTEC) to deploy PPE to small businesses in the north state who may be underserved or are unable to obtain these items on their own.
Businesses unable to obtain PPE and have interest in accessing these resources and belong to a statewide association, are asked to notify that association.
Businesses that do not belong to a statewide association should contact either the Shasta Cascade Business Development Center or the Butte College SBDC. NoRTEC is gathering the lists of businesses so that a bulk order of PPE can be purchased and deployed to small businesses.
County health officials encourage employers to promote face coverings.
Appointments for free-of-charge COVID-19 testsing can be scheduled online at www.lhi.care.
Email questions to publichealth@tchsa.net or call 530-527-6824.