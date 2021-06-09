The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Northern Division having jurisdiction over the major transportation corridor Interstate 5 throughout northern California, conducted a Major Corridor Enhanced Primary Collision Factor Enforcement Campaign over a 12 hour period on May 26.
During that time, CHP–Northern Division focused enforcement on the I-5 corridor in Shasta and Tehama counties, which includes the Redding and Red Bluff Area Offices, the Cottonwood Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility, and Northern Division Air Operations.
A total of 87 citations were issued, of which 82 were for unsafe speed. The remaining citations were issued for distracted driving, unsafe lane changes, unsafe turning, and seatbelt violations. The area offices also reported issuing eight verbal or written warnings, and one misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol arrest.
Although this enhanced enforcement detail has concluded on I-5, the CHP will conduct additional enhanced enforcement details along the I-5 corridor at various times and locations throughout the year.
CHP encourages the public to practice safe driving habits anytime they get behind the wheel. The CHP reminds motorists to follow these basic traffic safety rules: always wear a seat belt, drive at a speed safe for conditions, eliminate distractions while driving, and always designate a sober driver.