A man known to frequent Corning and Rancho Tehama is being sought by the Red Bluff Police Department on a murder charge from a Aug. 3 shooting in Red Bluff.
Tehama County Secret Witness has posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old suspect, Elfego Chavez Acevedo, who also goes by the monikers of Preacher, Feo and Chavez.
Acevedo is suspected of shooting 52-year-old Arturo Eugene Bent III, of Red Bluff who walked into Food Maxx, 94 Belle Mill Road, Red Bluff, around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, where he collapsed with a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.
Bent was transported from Food Maxx to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound, reported the police department.
During the ongoing investigation, Red Bluff police detectives identified Acevedo as the suspect in the homicide case.
Acevedo, who is reported to be armed and dangerous, is believed to be in hiding in the Rancho Tehama area, but has also been spotted in Corning.
He is described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180-200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a stocky build. Acevedo is reported to have several tattoos, including on his upper right shoulder and bicep area “Aztec Princess with the letters, “T” “C”, on the right forearm the word “Emmalynn”, left shoulder is a skull in light/faded ink, upper back the word “Acevedo” in light/faded ink lettering, upper back of neck and lower left chest the word “Lauri”, upper right chest the word “Emelia”, upper left chest the word “Hector”, stomach onto right side the word “Locos”, and lower stomach under his belly button the words “Mia Amor Lauri”.
The Red Bluff Police Department is seeking the assistance of anyone who may have knowledge or information regarding Acevedo’s location. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131 or Tehama County Secret Witness at 530-529-1268. Callers may remain anonymous.