A $600 reward is being offered for the return of two signs that are very important to the Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce and community.
The first of the missing signs advertises the annual Los Molinos Luau, and the second a white banner for the same event. Both signs were reported stolen on June 25.
Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce board member Jerry Crow said he just can't imagine why someone would do something to the small community situated on Highway 99E.
“The wooden sign is very sentimental to our community,” he said. “This just doesn't make sense. It really has no other value except to our town.”
The 4x8 foot wooden sign was make in the '70s during the original Los Molinos Luau event. It was zip-tied to metal bars on Highway 99E and Aromayo Way when it was stolen.
Located in an old barn in 2017, the sign reignited enthusiasm to bring the event back to the community.
Efforts to locate the signs have been advertised on Facebook and other social media. Los Molinos businesses have encouraged the return of the signs by providing the funding for the monetary reward.
Anyone with information regarding the stolen signs can call 530-366-2037.