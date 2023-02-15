A 34-year-old Richfield man flying a sports-light aircraft out of the Corning Municipal Airport today, Feb. 13, died when the plane crashed into an almond orchard around 5:30 p.m.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain identified the victim as Rueben Lima.
"Our dispatch received a call around 5:35 p.m. from a witness who saw the aircraft go down in a privately owned almond orchard on the east side of the railroad tracks on Highway 99W at Gallagher Avenue," he added.
According to a witness statement, it appears Lima was flying the aircraft in aerobatic maneuvers and was in a downward maneuver when one of the plane's wings came off, Kain said.
"The aircraft dove into the almond orchard and it appears the pilot, Mr. (Rueben) Lima was killed instantly," he stated.
Federal Aviation Association (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials are responding to the crash site and will assume the investigation upon their arrival, Kain said.
"We expect them to arrive by tomorrow morning. Unfortunately, the victim's body cannot be removed from the crash site until federal officials arrive, as removing the body would compromise the investigation," he added.
Tehama County sheriff's personnel will be at the site throughout the night to make sure the area remains undisturbed.
Lima's brother, who was at the crash site, said he often flew with his brother and the two had been flying out of the Corning airport as recent as Sunday.