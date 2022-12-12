Since Thanksgiving the Tehama County Health Services Agency has seen a significant rise in respiratory virus illnesses throughout the county.
“Cases of influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 are impacting our hospital and medical facilities. Unfortunately, we have also experienced four deaths within the county related to respiratory virus illnesses,” said Minnie Sagar, Public Health director for Tehama County Health Services Agency. “In the last 7 days, there has been 110 reported flu cases and 141 reported COVID-19 cases. This rise in cases affects both our community and our medical system.”
St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff has reported an increase in respiratory illnesses, specifically RSV, flu and COVID-19.
Sagar said in the month of November, 40 percent of tests for respiratory ailments (flu, COVID-19, RSV) at the hospital came back positive.
“The respiratory season is starting earlier this year than in previous years and the very young and elderly are especially vulnerable to these viruses. We are seeing a lot more Flu than we did last year, with flu cases exceeding RSV and COVID-19 cases this season,” said Erik Lovell, Emergency Room Nursing manager, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.
According to Heather VanHorn, director of Respiratory Care at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, similar to flu, each RSV season varies in intensity- some years worse than others, noting this year
is particularly severe due to the added fact that recent years have been so sheltered with masking and social distancing.
Anyone experiencing fever, sneezing, coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, and or loss of taste or smell, can take the following steps before heading to the emergency room.
• Get tested - There are many ways you can get tested for both COVID-19 and flu. Test kits are available at pharmacies and throughout Tehama County. The LHI site on Vista Way is now testing for COVID-19 and Influenza A&B.
• Residents can also visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123 for testing information. Remember, anyone who does test positive needs to stay home and isolate themselves from others.
• Contact a care provider right away to be tested for RSV if a child is experiencing runny nose, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, fever or decrease in appetite.
• Get treatment - A first step for someone who tests positive for any respiratory illness is to talk to a healthcare provider right away. They can help to identify the best treatment options.
• Persons who can’t get an appointment right away can check their insurance company to find out about telehealth options.
• For COVID-19 the LHI site on Vista Way offers free treatments for qualifying candidates. Treatments are safe and effective and can prevent hospitalization and death if they are started
• early.
• Residents who don’t have a provider can call 833-686-5051 or make an appointment at https://sesamecare.com/covidca for a telehealth visit.
• Get vaccinated - Since many holiday traditions involve large gatherings the best way to reduce the risk of spread of flu and COVID-19 is to get vaccinated if eligible. Vaccines are free and they prevent illness, hospitalization, and death from flu and COVID-19.
• Visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255 to schedule a vaccination.
In addition, advises Sagar, if sick, stay home, even if you just have mild symptoms such as sniffles, sore throat, cough, stay home and isolate from others and get tested for COVID-19. Wear a mask that fits well.
There are no vaccines for RSV, so wearing a mask can slow the spread and protect the most vulnerable, including babies, young children, and older adults.
In addition, increase the airflow in indoor spaces and wash hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Also, cover coughs and sneezing.
For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854.