Police officials from Sacramento to Redding are trying piece together an alleged string crimes which include a stolen vehicle and the robbery of prescription drug from Rite Aid pharmacies in Corning and Redding on Monday, July 22, resulting in three Sacramento residences behind bars in Tehama County.
Around 3:30 p.m., Sacramento resident, Omar Deavone Davis, 26, and two 16-year-old male juveniles, also from Sacramento allegedly robbed a Rite Aid pharmacy in Redding, stealing a variety of prescription drugs.
At 4:25 p.m., two of those same three suspects reportedly entered the Rite Aid store at 640 Edith Ave., in Corning (the Safeway shopping center), jumped over the store’s pharmacy counter and demanded prescription pills from the employees working in the pharmacy.
After stealing a variety of prescription pills, the two suspected robbers ran out of the store and got into a 2012 gray Ford Focus parked behind the business.
“It does not appear either one of the suspects threatened the store’s employees with harm or were they armed. No one in the store, employees or customers were injured,” said Corning police Chief Jeremiah Fear.
In the meantime, the Redding Police Department had posted a “be-on-the-lookout” to regional law enforcement concerning the robbery in Redding and the 2012 gray Ford Focus allegedly used in that robbery.
In about the time it takes to drive from Corning to the south end of Glenn County, a Glenn County sheriff’s deputy located the suspect Ford Focus on Interstate 5 near Colusa County.
The deputy made an enforcement stop on the Ford, which had been reported stolen out of Sacramento, and detained Davis, who the driver, and the two male juveniles.
During the ensuing investigation, some of the stolen pills, but not all of them, were located in the stolen vehicle, Fears said.
Davis and the two boys were arrested, transported back to the Corning Police Department for interviews.
After the interviews, Davis was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $115,000 bail and suspicion of robbery, receiving known stolen property, violation of parole and willful cruelty to child.
The 16-year-old boys, whose names have not been released as they are minors, were booked into the Tehama County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of robbery and possession of a known stolen vehicle.
Fears said the investigation into the spate of crimes is ongoing in partnership with several law enforcement agencies and further information will be release as it becomes available.