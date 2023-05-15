Volunteers Clay and Lilly Parker were honored with the Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo’s 2023 Top Hand Award during rodeo week in April.
The husband-wife duo has been providing free transportation, called the Rodeo Safe Ride, at the Round-Up Rodeo since 2009, when Clay Parker, Tehama County sheriff at the time, got the idea to provide free rides for rodeo cowboys and cowgirls to and from downtown Red Bluff.
Parker came up with the idea when the Round-Up Board of Directors was looking for ways to help the rodeo’s cowboys and cowgirls who had been drinking cut down on the number of law enforcement interactions.
“What if we start a ride service?” he suggested 14 years ago.
So the Parker’s started by giving out their phone numbers to the rodeo contestants and with a vehicle from Growney Motors, then a borrowed a van, made sure anyone who called them got transported back safely to their hotel in town or their campsite at the rodeo grounds.
The Rodeo Safe Ride took off, and this year the Parkers, and other volunteer drivers, such as Parker’s two sisters, brother-in-law, a Red Bluff police dispatcher and her husband, and a deputy sheriff and daughter, staffed the busy program.
Rodeo contestants are given a business card with Parker’s number on it when they check into the rodeo.
The volunteers put in long hours, starting as early as 10:30 a.m. and running to 3:30 a.m. the next morning on the days of the rodeo, with Lilly Parker answering the phone and scheduling rides.
This year, with three vans, Rodeo Safe Ride reportedly transported 429 people to and from bars and restaurants in Red Bluff. Clay Parker said he estimates over the 14 years Rodeo Safe Ride has been in existence, they’ve hauled over 6,000 people.
They provide more than a ride, he added, explaining if a cowboy or cowgirl has driven to a bar and is unable to drive home, one of the volunteers will drive the person’s vehicle back to the rodeo grounds.
In addition, it’s not just rodeo contestants they chauffeur; they take fans, too. Parker estimates this year’s riders were about 50 percent contestants and 50 percent fans.
Lilly Parker was born and raised in Tehama County; Clay Parker moved to Red Bluff in 1981, when he was hired as a deputy sheriff, and the couple married a year later.
Promoted to detective, sergeant, detective sergeant and captain, Clay Parker was elected sheriff in 1998. He retired from law enforcement in 2011, and then was elected to the Red Bluff city council the next year. He’s served as Red Bluff mayor several times and is currently mayor pro tempore.
The couple’s favorite part of Rodeo Safe Ride is helping others and meeting the contestants.
“They’re such great people,” Clay Parker said.
They were awarded with the Top Hand Award on April 15 with Clay Parker presented a belt buckle and Lilly a bracelet.
“It was a huge honor for us,” Clay Parker said.
Each year, the Round-Up selects a volunteer who has dedicated his or her time to assisting in the various aspects of the Round-Up, and honors them with the Top Hand award.
This year’s Round-Up took place April 21-23. The 2024 event will be April 19-21. For more information, visit the website at RedBluffRoundUp.com