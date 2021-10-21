Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers has announced his intention to seek re-election as the county's top prosecutor in the June 2022 election.
Rogers was elected to office in 2019 after having served as Tehama County Assistant District Attorney for seven years. Previous to that he served as one of the county's deputy district attorneys for four years, having started with the office as a volunteer law clerk.
“It has always been my honor to serve the community,” Rogers said. “The opportunity to do so as the Tehama County District Attorney for the past three years has been especially rewarding. I look forward to continuing to serve the community that I grew up in and now call home with my family.”
He went on the say public safety has always been, and will continue, the top priority of the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.