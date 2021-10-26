As he give the ceremonial prayer for the grand opening of the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort renovation and expansion project, Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, tribal chairman of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, on Thursday, Oct. 21 said “On this beautiful day, we thank the Creator for walking this journey with us.”
That “journey” included expanding the casino's game and event spaces by 60,000 and 30,000 square feet, respectively, renovations to the casino's exterior, new restaurants, bars, brewery, and conference rooms.
Tribal members, city and county officials and guests were in attendance to celebrate the conclusion of the 15-month expansion project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"We are excited to offer our guests more entertainment and dining options at the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort," said Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, Tribal Chairman of Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. "This is a beautiful new development that will continue to support the tribe and work towards our continued support of the community we have invested so much into.”
He went on to name the key players in the project, such as Yates Construction, Dan Clark/JCJ Design Engineering Ltd., Rolling Hills Casino General Manager Steve Neely, Tribal CEO Damon Safranek and his executive team, and Project Manager Lynn Siedschlag of Summit Project.
Alejandre also thanked the Tribal Council, staff, members and employees
“We were faced with so many challenges associated with a project of this size, and them came the drought, pandemic and fires. But none of this stopped us...Thank you for believing in this project and allowing this vision to become a reality, including those who have passed on. They are not here physically, but they are here spiritually, smiling upon us as we continue to sustain our people and future generations.”
In 2019, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Tribe's official restoration as a sovereign nation by breaking ground on the multi-million dollar expansion project. The Rolling Hills Casino and Resort expansion included a remodeled exterior and interior, total hotel room upgrades, an expanded conference center with ballroom and a 40 percent larger gaming area. The new gaming space has added 10 new table games, as well as a new high limit gaming area with more than 80 high denomination slots.
For guests looking to indulge in eating and drinking options, the casino added four new restaurants, including a Rock & Brews Restaurant, Fatburger, 628 Steakhouse, and the all-new Paskenta Brewery & Distillery, coming soon.
The 628 Steakhouse will offer guests upscale dining options that feature hand cut steaks and fresh seafood. In addition, the new Center Bar, conveniently located on the gaming floor, will offer a wide selection of beers and cocktails with multiple televisions for fans to enjoy game days.
Future developments include a food court with four “unique concept” eating choices, according to Adam Goldberg, CEO of Rock & Brews.
Other potential projects in development are updates to the casino's amphitheater, equestrian center, and additional partnerships with the community.
The Rolling Hills Casino and Resort is located at 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, CA 96021. For more information visit www.rollinghillscasino.com.