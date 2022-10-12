Three suspects are locked up in the Tehama County Jail following a reported armed carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, Oct. 1.
A man reported to the Tehama County sheriff’s deputies that two men, on armed with a shotgun, had held him up in the casino parking lot around 6:34 a.m.. The men allegedly told the car owner to get out of the vehicle at which time the suspects got into the car and drove away.
An investigation into the incident led deputies to identify Roberto Diaz Mendoza, 29, of Corning and 18-year-old Joseph Lodge, of Orland to be the suspects in the carjacking.
A short time later the stolen vehicle was located and recovered in Glenn County, the sheriff’s office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies and Corning police located Diaz-Mendoza, Lodge, and Karla Ortega Pahua, 37, of Orland on Palm Avenue in Corning, where they were reportedly in possession of a vehicle reported stolen out of Chico and firearms believed to be used in the vehicle theft at the casino.
All three were arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail each on $133,000 bail and suspicion of carjacking, felon in possession of firearm and bringing drugs into jail.
Upon being booked into jail each arrestee was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and/or fentanyl, reported the sheriff’s office.