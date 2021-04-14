Rolling Hills Casino clinic administers 900 COVID-19 vaccines

The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, owners of Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, hosted a free Community Vaccine Day Clinic at the casino parking lot on Saturday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which medical staff from Rolling Hills clinics administered more than 900 Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
Taking advantage of the clinic were residents age 18 and over from Tehama, Butte and Glenn counties.
Since that time federal health officials on Tuesday, April 13, called for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as they review reports of six U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot among the 6.8 million people who received the vaccine. Three additional cases have allegedly been reported in Europe.
“I'd like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare,” said Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, as reported in the Washington Post. “However, covid-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of adverse events following vaccination very seriously.”
A statement issued by the Tribe announced the Rolling Hills Clinic is closely monitoring the latest news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration regarding their recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.
“We are following the CDC and FDA guidance and are pausing our use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time. For patients interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, we currently have Moderna vaccines available, and we will work with the Indian Health Service to procure additional vaccines so we can continue to serve our region,” said Tribe officials.
Woodcock said the FDA's investigation is moving forward at a rapid pace and could conclude in days.
Tribe officials said its main priority is the health and safety of Rolling Hills Clinic patients and community members.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide you with any additional patient guidance that is released by the CDC and FDA,” said Rolling Hills Clinic medical team.
The cases in the U.S. occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms arose in six to 13 days after vaccination, according to the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials said people who have received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after being administered the vaccination should contact their medical care provider.
For more information on the CDC and FDA statement, please visit https://bit.ly/3mHoYnX.