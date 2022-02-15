Customers are constantly pulling out their cellphones to take pictures and video of Rolling Hills Casino's Rock & Brews restaurant Richtech robots, which provide extra helping hands to the establishment's staff.
“They are extremely popular with our diners, even though they don't directly interact with them, the two robots are still a novelty which catch everyone's attention,”said Jeffrey Jantz, Rolling Hills Casino executive directors of marketing..
He emphasized that the robots do not replace any of the restaurant's staff, but provide a level of efficiency that enhances staff responsibilities.
When Casino management learned about Richtech's Matradee robots, they went to a restaurant in Las Vegas, the closest business to be using the new technology, and liked what they saw.
Sydney Reyes, marketing coordinator of Richtech Robotics, said the company sent two of its state-of-the-art complex Matradee robots to the Casino in December.
“The Matradee robot is an autonomous food-runner, busser and entertainer that improves efficiency,” he added. “These robots are part of our efforts to assist with the nationwide labor shortage, and it is exciting technology for the future of food service.”
Rock & Brews hostess Nicole Eddy said she has enjoyed having the two robots at the restaurant.
“They not only transport food from the kitchen to the front desk and move bussed dishes from tables to the kitchen, they also can be programed to dance and sing songs, including happy birthday, to our customers. The kids especially enjoy this,” she added.
Except for singing songs when requested through their touch screens, the only other interaction the robots provide to diners is to display menu specials and deals.
They are programmed to avoid “collisions” with customers and staff, either stopping or moving in a different direction. The robots are also programmed to work in “zones” throughout the restaurant, and through their touch screens can be utilized by staff to work and carryout multiple applications in any of the several zones.
Each robot has three shelves, with each shelf able to carry 20 pounds, be it to-go food, dishes, or glasses from the restaurant's bar.
The robots are docked at a charging station each night and are able to work throughout the day with that charge.
“There of course has been a learning curve to best utilize the robots functions,” Jantz said. “But our staff is learning very quickly and we are pleased with with the results.”
So far, the Casino has plans to use the robots in the restaurant only, as that is what they are programmed for.
“We, like so many other businesses, are dealing with a shortage in staffing,” Jantz said. “These robots do not replace staff, and we are constantly looking for applicants.”
He said the Casino, on Everett Freeman Way in Corning, has implemented a new hiring policy that guarantees an annual salary.
“If the employee doesn't make a specified amount in pay and tips, we will make up the difference,” Jantz added. “That is how much we are in need of good employees.”