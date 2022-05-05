Two Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians enterprises, the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort and Paskenta Brewery and Distillery, have renamed the casino’s amphitheater to the Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino through a naming rights agreement. The amphitheater's focus is to provide entertainment experiences in Northern California.
"We are very excited about unifying two of our beloved enterprises. Having the Paskenta Brewery and Distillery become the official sponsor of the Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater is our way to not just provide carefully crafted beers and liquors, but to also continue to invest in businesses that create a sustainable future for our tribe and the community at large," said Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, tribal chairman of Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. “We look forward to providing additional premier entertainment experiences and products for our guests."
To kick off the partnership, the Paskenta Brewery and Distillery and the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort have unveiled the new logo and other branding assets. All the external signage will be updated to reflect the new name.
The rebrand to the Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater pays homage to the large uncut obsidian stone placed under the glass dome of the Paskenta Brewery and Distillery’s spirit safe. With ties to the Tribe’s ancestors, the obsidian stone is part of the journey where all spirits are cascaded over for filtering, marking the product’s transformative journey from raw material to the final product.
The amphitheater will offer top-tier music, acts, and high-quality craft beer and spirits from the Paskenta Brewery and Distillery.
The Paskenta Brewery and Distillery, located within the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort, is the first-tribal owned fine spirit distillery and self-contained brewhouse outfitted with state-of-the-art fermenting and production capabilities.
Guests looking to enhance their Obsidian Spirit Amphitheater concert experience can purchase beer and spirits such as Paskenta Gold, Shape Shifter, Wintun Wheat, Obsidian Spiced Rum, and Obsidian Dark Rum.
This partnership also allows Rolling Hills Casino and Resort to bring larger acts to the North State. Upcoming shows heading into the summer and fall include Snoop Dogg, Old Dominion, Rebelution, Staind, and Pitbull.
For more information on the Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater and upcoming events, visit rollinghillscasino.com/ or follow Rolling Hills Casino and Resort on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.