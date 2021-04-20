Rolling Hills Casino's newest addition, Rock and Brews, a restaurant and brewery, opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome on Friday, April 16.
Owned by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, the casino is undergoing a massive reconstruction and update with the new restaurant as just one component of the project.
Tribe Chairman Andrew “Dru” Alejandre welcomed the large and enthusiastic crowd attending the ceremony.
“This is an amazing new addition to Rolling Hills Casino,” he said. “This is an important piece of the ongoing expansion and I want to thank our many partners, such a the Rock and Brews organization, for all their help and support.”
Rock and Brews, currently the only restaurant in the casino, unifies rock ‘n’ roll music, the burgeoning craft beer movement with an American bar and restaurant.
The design of the restaurant and bar is a wall-to-wall celebration of classic American rock 'n' roll and the bands that made that music genre great.
According to the casino, “Rock & Brews offers guests a broad menu of classic American food with a twist.”
Alejandre also expressed his appreciation to Rolling Hills Casino General Manager Steve Neely, who has been very instrumental in keeping things afloat as the casino deals with the expansion and pandemic.
Alejandre also shared his gratitude to the casino's employees, saying much of the success comes down to them “making it happen.”
Rock and Brews has a performance stage for live entertainment, which will take place every Friday and Saturday.