A crash on Interstate 5 near South Avenue in Corning sent two people to the hospital with major injuries.
Nathan Corey, 19, of Roseville was driving a 2001 Honda CRV south on the freeway when he made an unsafe turning maneuver around 1;55 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff office.
The unsafe turn caused the vehicle to overturn and collide with a dirt embankment.
Adrianna Dominga Ojeda, 18, of Roseville sustained major injuries in the crash and was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico, CHP said.
A 15-year-old female passenger also suffered major injuries and was transported by a ground ambulance to the same hospital.
Corey and a 15-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
The crash is under investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident, CHP reported.