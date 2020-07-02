Rotary Club organizes project to help community seniors

Corning Rotary recently partnered with the Corning Senior Center, Corning Christian Assistance, the City of Corning, and Harvest Christian Center in creating and distributing boxes of groceries and other items to seniors in Corning.
With the help of generous donations from Solano Street Liquor and Groceries, Ace Hardware in Corning, and Rotary District 5160, boxes of basic staples, cleaning products, safety items, and snacks to seniors in our community.
“The concept was birthed from discussions with Rotarians and the Corning Senior Center about the needs of seniors and individuals unable to leave their homes,” said Corning Rotarian Tony Cardenas. “While many are provided meals and food items through various programs, they are not normally provided with household cleaning supplies and longer term food staples.”
The idea was presented to Rotary District 5160, of which Corning Rotary is a part. The District, seeing the value in the project, provided part of the funding from its COVID-19 Response to make the project happen.
In total, sixty individual boxes were prepared, with 40 given to the Corning Senior Center and 20 given to Corning Christian Assistance for distribution.
Corning Rotary members express their thanks the merchants who provided generous donations, the partnering organizations and all the individuals who helped make this project happen.